INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused in a 2021 shooting outside a Ben Davis High School football game has had his bond revoked after he violated its conditions, a city official says.

David Tillman is also now charged in two additional felony cases stemming from "the events that led to those violations," Indianapolis City-County Councilor Jared Evans said in a Facebook status.

Online court records show Tillman was previously granted a $30,000 surety bond with GPS monitoring. That's an increase from the original bond, which had been set at $7,500, Evans previously said.

Tillman was 18 during the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting, in which a former Ben Davis student and football player was wounded.

Later that day, Tillman and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the shooting. Authorities allege Tillman gave a gun to the 14-year-old, who was seen running with a group of people after gunshots were fired outside the Ben Davis stadium.

Police also identified the 14-year-old as the suspect in a Sept. 3, 2021 shooting of a 16-year-old during an attempted carjacking in the 7900 block of West 10th Street.

Tillman was charged Oct. 5, 2021 with one felony count each of battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license, and one misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

In April, he was charged with a felony count of violating a home detention order and a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license. Then, in June, he was charged with a felony count of shooting a firearm into a building.

According to court records, Tillman, along with others, fired guns into a residence on Hardin Boulevard in Indianapolis. No people inside the residence were injured.

Tillman is scheduled to appear before a jury Sept. 14 at Marion Superior Court.