INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a boy was fatally shot overnight on the city's northeast side.

Officers found the boy wounded while responding early Tuesday to the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive for a report of a person shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That location is near North Arlington Ave3nue and 42nd Street in the Devington neighborhood.

Shortly afterward, the boy was transported to a local hospital. It was there he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m., according to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

The boy's exact age was not immediately clear.

Police say they are working to identify suspects in the shooting.

"It doesn't matter if it's a juvenile or an adult; any shooting is one too many," Weilhammer said. "People are resorting to gun violence to try to solve their problems — and in the end, it never solves the problems."

IMPD also responded to a separate shooting late Monday, also on the northeast side. A 23-year-old man was killed in that shooting.

Neither victims' identities have been made available.

Anyone with more information may contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).