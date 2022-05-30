Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Boy shot and killed at apartment complex on Indianapolis' southwest side

twig place shooting.jpg
WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler
A boy is dead after he was shot around midnight on Monday, May 30, 2022, at an apartment complex on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
twig place shooting.jpg
Posted at 9:51 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 09:51:55-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A boy is dead after they were shot early Monday morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around midnight to an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Twig Place on the report of a person shot. This is near West Southport Road and Mann Road.

Officers arrived and found a boy who was shot and in critical condition, IMPD Officer William Young said in a press release. The boy later died at the hospital.

The boy's identity hasn't been released by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The homicide investigation is still active and being led by Detective Douglas Swails. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

Detectives are also investigating three other shootings early Monday morning. Young said all three of these people who were shot were "awake and breathing."

  • 800 block of Belhaven Drive
  • 5500 block of Chalan Court
  • 100 block of South Tibbs Avenue
MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here for more info!