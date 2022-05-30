Boy shot and killed at apartment complex on Indianapolis' southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A boy is dead after they were shot early Monday morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around midnight to an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Twig Place on the report of a person shot. This is near West Southport Road and Mann Road.

Officers arrived and found a boy who was shot and in critical condition, IMPD Officer William Young said in a press release. The boy later died at the hospital.

The boy's identity hasn't been released by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The homicide investigation is still active and being led by Detective Douglas Swails. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

Detectives are also investigating three other shootings early Monday morning. Young said all three of these people who were shot were "awake and breathing."

