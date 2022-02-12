Boyfriend arrested in Indianapolis woman's murder

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a month after a woman was found dead in a southwest side home, her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the residence around 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 in the 1400 block of South Belmont Avenue for a burglary alarm report. This is just southwest of South Harding Street and West Morris Street.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the suspect, Edgar Arcega, told police someone had broken into the home and that his girlfriend, Penny Turner, was still inside.

Officers found Turner dead in the bathroom covered with a blanket and with "obvious trauma" to her head.

An autopsy preliminarily ruled Turner's death a homicide caused by multiple blunt and sharp force traumas with strangulation unable to be ruled out.

Edgar Arcega is charged with murder, altering the scene of death and false informing. Online court records show an initial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.