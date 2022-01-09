IMPD: Officers find dead person inside house after burglary call

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was found dead inside a residence on the southwest side of Indianapolis after police responded to a burglary call, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the residence around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Belmont Avenue. This is just southwest of South Harding Street and West Morris Street.

Officers found a person, described as a female, inside the residence who was suffering from trauma and was dead, IMPD Officer William Young said in an incident brief.

Additional details, including the person's identity and more information about their injuries, haven't been released.

The case has been assigned to homicide Detective David Miller. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at david.miller@indy.gov

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

This is the ninth homicide in 2022 in Indianapolis. As of this time last year, Indianapolis only recorded three homicides.

