Boys, 11, charged with falsely reporting active shooter at southern Indiana school, police say

TELL CITY — Two 11-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a false report to police of an active shooter at a Perry County elementary school, police say.

Tell City police said in a news release that the boys called 911 as they were on a school bus that had left William Tell Elementary, 1235 31st St.

The calls, made about 2:59 p.m., triggered a "rapid response" from local law enforcement, which included a Perry County Sheriff's deputy and several other officers, the release states.

The first two calls were ended by the caller with no additional information. They were followed by a third call in which one of the boys said there was an active shooter at the school, according to the release.

But shortly after police arrived, they determined there were "no active threats in or around the school," the release states.

A school resource officer led an investigation into the false report, which determined the calls were made inside a school bus. That same school resource officer later identified the boys and began criminal juvenile proceedings, according to the release.

The boys are charged with false reporting and misuse of 911 services.

In the release, Tell City police thanked the sheriff's office, dispatchers and school administrators for their "swift and decisive response".

The release adds, "Such incidents present tense, emotional, and rapid-evolving situations that require our staff to adapt and respond instantaneously, and we are proud of the dispatchers and officers who handled this incident with great professionalism and integrity. It is important for students and parents to know that this matter was swiftly and thoroughly cleared and there is no cause for additional fear or concern.