Boys, 15 and 17, arrested in armed robberies of food delivery drivers on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with two recent armed robberies of food delivery drivers on the city's northeast side.

The suspects, 15 and 17, were arrested Nov. 11 after a police investigation that involved robbery detectives and a SWAT team, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says that two of the robberies occurred within a two-day timespan, and in the same area: the 4000 block of Steelewater Way. That's near North German Church Road and 38th Street.

In both cases, the teens robbed food delivery drivers while armed with a handgun, according to police reports.

The reports allege that they stole $48.83 from one of the drivers and $108.94 from the other.

In addition to the robberies, the boys are also suspects in a theft from a vehicle. That happened in the 10000 block of Snowdrop Way, also near North German Church Road and 38th Street.

The police report states that a total of seven debit cards, IDs, $27 in cash, a handbag valued at $360, a house and car key and miscellaneous other items were stolen.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office is still reviewing the case to determine a final charging decision.

IMPD asked that anyone with more information contact its robbery detectives at 317-327-3475. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This story will be updated.