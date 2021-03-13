'Brian Kil' sentenced to 75 years in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS — Buster Hernandez, known as "Brian Kil," was sentenced to 75 years in federal prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to making threats in Hendricks County and around the world.

Hernandez, 29, of Bakersfield, California, pleaded guilty to 41 counts in February 2020.

He was charged in 2017 after investigators said he attempted to or sextored at least 375 people, threatened to kill, rape, and kidnap hundreds and threatened to use explosive devices at Plainfield and Danville high schools, the Shops at Perry Crossing, and a Walmart.

“Today we mark, with quiet satisfaction, that here evil has been met with justice," Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress said in a press release. "Conduct like this falls so far outside even the most basic understanding of human decency and compassion that our natural inclination might be to look away from this horrible spectacle. We cannot do so. We must acknowledge that evil such as this exists in our world so that we might give thanks for those brave men and women who give their all to see that it does not prevail and so that we are all reminded to do whatever we must to protect our children."

The FBI released a list of other account usernames Hernandez used to communicate with people. You can view the list here.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of sextortion by Hernandez is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis Field Office at 317-595-4000 and press 2, or submit the information online.

You can watch the press conference after his sentencing below.

