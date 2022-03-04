Brown County clerk accused of using county-issued card for personal purchases: ISP

BROWN COUNTY — A Brown court clerk has been charged in an official misconduct investigation on suspicion she used a County-issued credit card to make purchases for personal use.

Kathy L. Smith, 49, of Morgantown was arrested Friday following an investigation by Indiana State Police that began in June 2020, according to a news release from the agency.

Police began their investigation after Smith failed to provide receipts for a voucher she submitted to the Brown County Auditor in May and June 2020.

An investigation found she had used a County-issued credit card for personal use, ISP said.

"When the receipts were obtained there were questionable purchases made that did not appear to be for use in the Clerk's office. Further investigation revealed that Smith allegedly made several other inappropriate purchases for a personal advantage that failed to have any benefit to Brown County Government or its citizens," ISP said.

Police then executed a warrant for Smith's arrest and she surrendered herself to police custody.

She is charged with one felony count of official misconduct of a public servant and one misdemeanor count each of deception and theft.

She was being held Friday at Brown County Jail on $1,000 bond.