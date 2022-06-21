Watch
Carmel police headquarters evacuated after receiving bomb threat

Person killed in fiery Carmel crash
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 12:38:15-04

CARMEL — Carmel police headquarters has been evacuated after the department received a bomb threat, officials say.

The Carmel Police Department posted a notification about the threat about 12:11 p.m. to Facebook.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have evacuated the building until it has been cleared," the post states.

The Department said about 12:26 p.m. that a sweep of the building had been completed and nothing suspicious was located.

"We are resuming business as usual," the department wrote.

The department urged the public to stay away from the building immediately after the threat.

This is a developing story.

