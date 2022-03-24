Carmel woman killed after car struck on I-74 by Freightliner driver with expired license: ISP

FOUNTAIN COUNTY — A man is facing charges related to a crash that claimed the life of a Carmel woman on Interstate 74 Wednesday after police say he was driving with an expired license.

Lakeisha Dairo, 37, died after her car was struck by a Freightliner driven by a 37-year-old man from Saint Paul, Minn., according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

State troopers, Fountain County Sheriff's police and Covington police responded just before midnight after receiving a report of a crash on I-74. When they arrived, both vehicles were in a ditch on the north side of the westbound lanes.

Investigators determined the Freightliner's driver was traveling eastbound on the highway when he crashed into the passenger side of Dairo's car, which was facing south in the eastbound lanes for unknown reasons. Both vehicles then went across the median and westbound lanes and stopped in the ditch.

Dairo was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver was transported to a local hospital. He was later taken into ISP's custody on suspicion of driving with a suspended license resulting in death.

As of Thursday, criminally charged had not been filed against the man. It is WRTV's policy to not name suspects until they are formally charged.