Charges filed against man accused of shooting Gary officer

Provided Photo/ABC News & WLS Chicago
Gary, Indiana Police say one of its officers was shot on Feb. 7, 2022.
Posted at 9:51 PM, Feb 09, 2022
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man accused of shooting a Gary police detective with felony attempted murder and other counts.

Lake Superior Court records show 22-year-old Kameron Cooks of Gary also is charged with aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Cooks hasn’t made a court appearance yet, and it's not clear whether he has an attorney.

Sgt. William Fazekas was shot Monday after following a vehicle he saw driving recklessly in Gary.

When the vehicle came to a stop, Fazekas activated his lights and left his vehicle and police say he "was ambushed by a barrage of gunfire.”

Cooks was arrested later Monday.

