Charges filed in connection with October 12 homicide on Denny Street

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder following the Oct. 12 shooting death of Anthony Myers Sr.

Gerald Gray, 43, has been formally charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and residential breaking and entering in connection with the death of Myers Sr., 47.

According to court documents, officers responded to the 3300 block of N. Denny Street around 11 p.m. on Oct. 12 after hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they located Myers Sr. lying outside his home with a gunshot wound.

Myers Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, someone inside the residence in the 3300 block of Denny Street said a black truck pulled up outside of the home. Myers Sr. said he was going to check it out. They then heard multiple gunshots and saw Myers Sr. fall to the ground.

Officers with IMPD were near the scene at the time of the shooting and we were able to track down Gray within minutes, according to court records.

Gray was initially charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He was also on probation for a 2021 crime.

After investigation, charges of residential entry and murder were added.