Charges re-filed against suspect after man dies nearly a year after being shot

WRTV Photo/Dave Marren
Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Wes Montgomery Park in Indianapolis.
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jul 29, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Charges have been re-filed against a suspect in connection to an Indianapolis homicide.

26-year-old Keandre Coleman was shot at Wes Montgomery Park on May 26, 2021.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Coleman died on May 3, 2022, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Keith L. Bryant, 24 at the time, was named a suspect in the shooting and was charged in July 2021 with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. However, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office dismissed those charges in November, police said.

On Friday, murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon charges were filed against Bryant, online court records show.

Bryant is currently incarcerated at the Indiana Department of Corrections for a separate case.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail her at Erika.Jones@Indy.Gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

