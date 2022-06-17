Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Coroner says woman found dead in March in Indianapolis died in homicide

IMPD cruiser.jpg
WRTV Photo
Curbing crime in the Circle City
IMPD cruiser.jpg
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 06:37:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman's death was ruled a homicide after she was found dead near a business in March on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

The woman, who hasn't been identified yet by the Marion County Coroner's Office, was found with trauma around 8 p.m. on March 15 near a business in the 4700 block of East 10th Street, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Thursday, the coroner's office ruled the woman's death a homicide.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jose Torres at 317-327-3475 or by email at jose.torres@indy.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!