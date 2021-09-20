Court doc: Alleged serial rapist killed family dog in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 37-year-old man, described by police as an "alleged serial rapist," was arrested Friday by police after several incidents, including one when he killed a family's dog, according to a court document.

The man was arrested Friday after evidence of a rape collected on Campbell Avenue matched him, according to a probable cause affidavit. In all six incidents listed in the affidavit, evidence was collected and examined by forensic scientists to develop a DNA profile of the suspect. The DNA profile of the man from a buccal swab, obtained on Thursday through a warrant, matched the DNA profile of the suspect in all of the rape investigations.

Formal charges haven't been filed by prosecutors, according to online court records.

In one incident, on Oct. 1, 2020, the man raped three people inside a home on North Audubon Road and killed their family dog, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On June 6, the man raped a woman inside her home on Lesley Avenue and threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit. About three weeks later, on June 28, the man raped a woman inside her home on Campbell Avenue while he was armed with a knife and threatened to kill her.

The man is also accused of raping people in the following incidents, according to the affidavit:



Aug. 1, 2020, on North Bosart Avenue in Indianapolis

Fed. 13, 2021, on East 52nd Street in Lawrence

A press conference, originally scheduled for Monday, has been moved to Tuesday morning, according to IMPD.

