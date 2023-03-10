Courtroom brawl breaks out between uncle and grandmother during paternity suit hearing

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been arrested after a courtroom brawl broke out at the Community Justice Campus on March 9. The fight broke out between family members during a paternity suit hearing.

According to police records, the two suspects that have been arrested are alleged uncle and grandmother. Two additional family members may be arrested as the criminal investigation continues.

“It’s no secret that the Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be seriously short-staffed,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Lt. Tom Koppel, said. “Fortunately, we have recently won our lawsuit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board (ILETB). Thus, in the future the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) will be providing standardized training for our Deputies. This, coupled with obtaining pay increases will hopefully address our understaffing.”

According to police, the fight broke out at around 9:40 a.m. in Court 38.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

This is an ongoing investigation and information is subject to change.