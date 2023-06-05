Crash report details what lead to State Rep. Jim Lucas Arrest

JACKSON COUNTY — A crash report obtained by WRTV gives more details into the arrest of State Rep. Jim Lucas for OWI and leaving the scene of a crash.

Indiana State Police said they responded to a call on Wednesday, May 31 just after midnight that a vehicle struck the guardrail and went the wrong way on the I-65 ramp.

According to the crash report, when police arrived the vehicle was gone but they found the guardrail lying in the road, tire tracks in the grass, plastic vehicle debris and a trail of fluid.

Police said the trail of fluid continued north on 1-65 before heading south going the wrong direction on the entrance ramp from State Road 11.

Moments later, a Seymour Police officer said they found a damaged vehicle and driver behind a local carpet business, north of Seymour.

The vehicle, a gray 2012 Toyota Tundra was said to have extensive front end damage to the grill and bumper, no tires on the front driver side and rear passenger side, rims worn down to the metal and a front passenger tire that was blown out.

The driver, identified as Lucas (R-District 69), was found walking away from the vehicle on State Road 11.

According to the crash report, at first Lucas refused to answer any questions.

(The video above is from a previous report.)

He later provided a statement to the state trooper saying he swerved to miss a deer and lost control of the vehicle. He also said he thought he could make it home, which is why he left the scene of the crash and continued to drive with three flat tires. When asked why he parked behind the business, Lucas told the trooper that he didn't want to leak oil in front of the business and cause the business to lose customers.

An investigation revealed that Lucas was driving south on State Road 11 when he left the road, traveled down a large hill and hit the guardrail, pushing it into the right lane of I-65 north. Lucas then allegedly kept driving across all three lanes of I-65 north and struck the median guardrail. Then, after doing a U-turn and driving the wrong way on the entrance ramp, Lucas drove almost 3 miles before parking his truck behind the carpet business.

State police said Lucas smelled of alcohol and there had been probable cause to believe he was intoxicated.

Lucas was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw but the results are still pending.

He was booked in the Jackson County jail on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Lucas represents District 69 in Indiana which covers portions of Jackson, Bartholomew, Scott and Washington counties.

During the 2023 legislative session, Lucas notably authored House bill 1177, which creates a specialized firearm’s safety class that teachers could opt in to taking for free.