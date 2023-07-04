Death investigation underway on city's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is now underway after a man was found deceased on the city's near west side.

IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Arnolda Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning reference am adult male found with traumatic injuries. IEMS arrived on scene, but unfortunately the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Homicide detectives, along with the forensics team responded to the scene to begin the investigation and collect evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.



One adult has been transported to be interviewed regarding this case.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

As usual, citizens can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-26-8477(TIPS) if they wish to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.