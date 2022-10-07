Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Decatur County man sprayed foam insulation into tailpipe of judge's vehicle, according to ISP

Decatur County Courthouse.png
Photo Provided by Greensburg Police Department
Decatur County Courthouse.png
Posted at 6:53 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 18:53:56-04

GREENSBURG — A Flat Rock man is facing charges after allegedly damaging a Decatur County judge’s vehicle.

According to Indiana State Police, the Greensburg Police Department responded on August 19 to a parking lot in Greensburg where county employees typically park.

Upon arrival, a Greensburg officer met with the judge who reported that his vehicle was not operating cooperating. The pair observed that someone had placed spray foam insulation in the tailpipe of the truck.

Surveillance video showed the incident in action, according to Indiana State Police. Due to a conflict of interest, the case was handed over to ISP.

The ISP investigation led to the arrest of Jimmy Lee Colson, 62, of Flat Rock.

Colson is charged with intimidation and criminal mischief.

He is scheduled for a jury trial on January 17.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE