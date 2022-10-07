Decatur County man sprayed foam insulation into tailpipe of judge's vehicle, according to ISP

GREENSBURG — A Flat Rock man is facing charges after allegedly damaging a Decatur County judge’s vehicle.

According to Indiana State Police, the Greensburg Police Department responded on August 19 to a parking lot in Greensburg where county employees typically park.

Upon arrival, a Greensburg officer met with the judge who reported that his vehicle was not operating cooperating. The pair observed that someone had placed spray foam insulation in the tailpipe of the truck.

Surveillance video showed the incident in action, according to Indiana State Police. Due to a conflict of interest, the case was handed over to ISP.

The ISP investigation led to the arrest of Jimmy Lee Colson, 62, of Flat Rock.

Colson is charged with intimidation and criminal mischief.

He is scheduled for a jury trial on January 17.