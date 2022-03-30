Detectives ask for info on three firearms missing after 2019 homicide near Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — Detectives are asking for information about three firearms unaccounted for after a doctor was shot and killed just before Thanksgiving in 2019 in Hendricks County.

In a press release, Hendricks County Sheriff's Office Capt. Amanda Goings said detectives are looking for information about three firearms unaccounted for after Dr. Dean Maar was killed on Nov. 27, 2019, in the 5400 block of North County Road 1000 East.

The firearms are a Limcat Razorcat 9mm, a Limcat Wildcat 9mm and a Wilson Combat Professional .45 cal, Goings said. Family members reported these firearms were unaccounted.

Anyone with "specific information" about the firearms or the homicide investigation are asked to call investigators at 317-745-4270 and reference case number 19-9241.

Friends and family said Maar getting ready to host his family at his cabin for Thanksgiving when he was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery.

Maar worked with OrthoIndy on the north side of Indianapolis and in Fishers.