Detectives believe that Wednesday morning shooting was act of self-defense

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are looking into a would-be robbery --- that left a teenager dead.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, IMPD detectives determined two people were in a car when they were approached by multiple people.

In a press release, police said at least one of the people that approached the car had a gun. Then, shots were fired, which resulted in the death of 16-year-old Armohnie Preswood, who police say was armed as well.

“I’m keeping you in my prayers man,” Marlon Smith said.

Detectives believe this incident was self-defense. Metro police said the shooting happened on the 11900 block of Tapp Drive, just outside Cumberland.

This is near the intersection of Tapp and Winding Hart drives.

“It’s been quiet, but now the last few months have been kind of hectic,” Smith said.

Smith said he has lived in the area for nearly 20 years, adding he has noticed suspicious people walking around the area and looking into homes and cars.

“Everybody needs to watch their surroundings, you know, coming in and going because you just never know who is who,” Smith said.

Smith said he feels that something needs to be done to get this once quiet neighborhood back to the way it was.

“It’s getting bad out here – you know, and nobody should feel uncomfortable in their home,” Smith said.