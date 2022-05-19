'Do you want to help hide a dead body?': Man convicted in May 2020 stabbing, beating death

INDIANAPOLIS – This week, the man charged with murder in the May 2020 death of Dustin McClennon was found guilty.

Maurice Lillie, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of one count of murder in the stabbing death of McClennon following a two-day jury trial.

According to court documents, on May 26, 2020, officers found McClennon behind a gas station in the 2700 block of East 38th Street. An eyewitness stated that Lillie approached him as he was pumping gas and told him that McClennon had disrespected his wife and he was “going to take care of it.”

The witness saw Lillie use a golf club to strike McClennon in the back of the head multiple times before dragging him behind the gas station.

Court documents say Lillie eventually approached the witness again and asked, “Do you want to help hide a dead body?”

According to an autopsy, McClennon died from stabbing and blunt force trauma.

“There is no place in our community for such insensible actions,” Prosecutor Mears said. “This is yet another example of the community, investigators and our trial team working together to obtain justice on behalf of Mr. McClennon and his family.”

Lillie is scheduled to be sentenced for the crime at 1 p.m. on June 15.