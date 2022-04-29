Dogs stolen during break-in at Greenfield-Hancock Co. Animal Management; public's help sought

HANCOCK COUNTY — Two dogs scheduled to be euthanized were stolen this week from the Greenfield-Hancock Animal Management, and the shelter is asking for the public's help with finding them.

The dogs, both from the same home, were stolen sometime between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday — the day they were supposed to be put down, said Amanda Dehoney, superintendent at the shelter.

The animals were being held in quarantine because they were deemed vicious under Greenfield city ordinance after they attacked a mail carrier on April 17. That was not the first time someone had reported the dogs tried to attack someone, Dehoney said.

"Per our ordinance, a vicious animal is defined as, 'any animal that attacks, bites, or injures a human being or another companion animal.' It also depends on the severity of the attack — and that goes off of our state statute," Dehoney said. "This is what we would call a severe bite. It caused quite a bit of bodily injury."

Dehoney said someone got into the shelter by throwing a brick through a window and unlocking a door to the building. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating, she said.

Both dogs are brown and white male boxers. One is about 1 year old while the other is about 8. Additionally, Dehoney said, one has a microchip.

Dehoney said anyone who spots the animals should not approach them, as they're considered dangerous. Instead, people are urged to call the shelter at 317-477-4367.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the Sheriff's Department at 317-477-1147. In an emergency, call 911.