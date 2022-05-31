Driver who injured officer in Anderson injured during chase in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY — A police chase related to an incident where an officer was injured resulted in a crash Tuesday morning in Hancock County, according to state police.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said the driver who ran away from officers was injured in the crash near Davis Street and South Morristown Pike. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

The driver, a man, didn't stop at a four-way stop on Morristown Pike, lost control of the vehicle, left the road and struck a utility pole and several trees.

Photo Provided/Indiana State Police

Officers in Hancock County tried to pull the driver over in Greenfield after he was involved in another incident in Anderson where an officer was injured, Perrine said. Anderson Police Department officers initially found the vehicle at a hotel because it was reported as stolen.

The officer who was injured is believed to have minor injuries, Perrine said. Because of his injuries, he wasn't able to pursue the driver.

The driver who led police on a chase was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition, Perrine said.

Indiana State Police troopers closed the road while they did a full reconstruction crash investigation, Perrine said.