Events against gun violence planned across state amid Indianapolis' record homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — Later this week, neighbors from around Indianapolis, the state, and even the country will come together to push for an end to gun violence.

It's part of "Wear Orange" — a violence prevention effort that started in 2015. It comes as Indianapolis saw a record-breaking year in 2021 for homicides.

“One bullet doesn’t just kill that person — it knocks out the whole entire family," said Ashlynne Walker, whose sister Chanelle Walker was fatally shot 14 years ago. The case still remains unsolved.

Ashlynne Walker is the founder of Siblings Changing and Restoring Society, or S.C.A.R.S. Both that organization and Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense Indiana Chapter will host events throughout the weekend in the city as a way to honor, educate and push for change.

Wear Orange started in 2015 shortly after Hadiya Pendelton, a Chicago teenager, was shot and killed. Her friends honored her by wearing orange clothing, traditionally worn by hunters for protection.

Several events around central Indiana are planned at the end of this week. They include the following:

Friday

Indianapolis — Rally against illegal guns, 9:30 a.m. at Indy Cultural Trail, north of the Walnut Street/Orange Bridge and west of the canal. Fishers — Nationwide Wear Orange event, 7 p.m. at Fishers City Hall, 1 Municipal Dr.



Saturday

Bloomington — Gun violence victim honoration, 8 a.m. Indianapolis — 'Kicking the Grief' kickball tournament, 11 a.m. at Watkins Park, 2360 Doctor M.L.K. Jr. St. Registration online.



Several times a month, S.C.A.R.S. holds a Zoom support group meeting. To learn more, click here.