Ex-Beech Grove HS head basketball coach avoids prison time after pleading guilty to drunken driving

NEW CASTLE — The former head varsity boys basketball coach at Beech Grove High School arrested earlier this year on suspicion of drunk driving and dealing drugs will avoid prison time as part of a recently-filed plea agreement.

Mike Renfro pleaded guilty to a single count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and will serve one year of probation, according to the agreement. Prosecutors agreed to drop charges including dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine and public intoxication.

Renfro is also required to pay a $500 fine and a $200 countermeasure fee and receive a substance abuse evaluation. He will have his driver's license suspended for 180 days.

Police arrested Renfro on Aug. 7 in Henry County after stopping him on Interstate 70. He had been driving at just 45 mph and was "straddling" the white lane divider as other vehicles passed him, a probable cause affidavit alleges.

While speaking with Renfro, a deputy noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath and asked if he had been drinking. Renfro then admitted to having "a couple" drinks, the affidavit alleges.

After conducting field sobriety tests, deputies searched Renfro's vehicle and discovered a folded dollar bill with a white powdery substance. When asked what the substance was, Renfro replied, "either cocaine or meth," the affidavit alleges.

Investigators determined Renfro was in possession of about 1.86 grams of suspected cocaine.

There were also hundreds of dollars in cash located inside Renfro's vehicle and on his person.

Renfo was named head varsity boys basketball coach in 2019 and has a long history with Beech Grove athletics. Before his rise to the rank of high school head basketball coach, he served as the team's interim head coach, longtime quarterback coach and JV football coach, according to an official profile on the school's website.

He has led the middle school, freshman and JV basketball teams for the Hornet's basketball program. During the 2017-18 season, Renfro led the JV basketball team on an undefeated 21-game winning streak. Then, during the 2018-19 season, he brought the varsity basketball team to a record of 18-8, a sectional championship and a regional finals game, according to his profile.

Renfro is also a 1995 graduate of BGHS and a former student-athlete. He played on the varsity football, basketball and baseball teams.