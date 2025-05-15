Ex-teacher in Morgan County to use mental illness defense in sexual misconduct case

MORGAN COUNTY — Lawyers for a former teacher in Morgan County facing multiple charges of sexual misconduct plan to use a mental illness defense in her case.

Brittany Fortinberry is facing 29 charges related to sexual misconduct with minors, including allegations involving boys as young as 13. The 31-year-old has been accused of multiple counts of child molestation and dissemination of material harmful to minors.

In a recent filing, her lawyers requested the court to appoint psychologists or psychiatrists to evaluate her mental competence, stating, "Counsel has a good faith belief that the defendant likely suffers from a mental disease or defect."

The investigation into Fortinberry escalated after more alleged victims came forward following initial reports of misconduct involving a 16-year-old boy.

According to statements from victims, Fortinberry would use drugs such as shrooms and weed before coercing them into watching her engage in sexual acts. Allegations also suggest she threatened self-harm to prevent them from reporting her actions. One victim reported that Fortinberry had molested between five to ten other students.

Fortinberry's jury trial is set for June 25, while her husband, Nicholas Fortinberry, faces charges of intimidation and failure to report a crime related to the case.