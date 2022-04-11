Family seeks answers in 2021 homicide of Elijah Ellis

INDIANAPOLIS — The families of many homicide victims have no answers as to who killed their loved ones.

They're mothers, fathers, sons and daughters — grieving for a loss, but have no closure.

20-year-old Elijah Ellis' family said he left for the store but never made it home. Now, they are asking for answers saying if anyone knows anything to please come forward.

"Come forward, turn yourself in," Elijah Ellis' mom, Tomeika Ellis said. "What if it was you? What if it was somebody in your family? What would you want somebody to do?"

Ellis was shot on Georgetown Road and West 47th Street, on the city's northwest side on July 29, 2021.

Police have not yet solved the homicide case.

"I just want them to do the right thing and let us have some peace about why you killed him," Charlesetta Cook, Ellis's grandmother said.

His family said Ellis had his whole life planned. His family said his plan was to go to school in Florida. After that, he wanted to go to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. He even appeared in a Dr. Pepper commercial.

Instead of that future, he was planning, his family is now planning for a future without him.

His family said Ellis' death is part of a bigger problem, gun violence among our youth.

"I just don't understand why we have so many people, so many young people, killing each other," Cook said.

The family shared one final message to the person responsible for Ellis' death.

"It's going to catch up someday," Laurinda Horton, Ellis' godmother said. "You can't keep running. You can't keep doing things without it finally catching up to you."

If you have any information, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.