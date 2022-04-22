Father searches for answers in son's New Year's Day killing as police release surveillance video

INDIANAPOLIS — A memorial still remains nearly four months after Shane Furman was shot and killed on New Year's Day.

Now his father is calling for the community's help as he searches for answers as to who killed his son.

“Just to kill somebody because you don’t like them or because they owe you a couple of dollars is not right,” said Jon Furman.

With a heavy heart, Jon Furman sat at Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department headquarters reminiscing on his son's life.

“I would tell him that I miss him and I wish he was still here,” Jon Furman said.

Police found Shane Furman, 39, wounded while responding to the shooting about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1 to the 2200 block of West Walnut Street. That's near West Michigan Street and North Belmont Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I just never thought I would be burying one of my children,” Jon Furman said.

On Thursday, IMPD released surveillance video from the scene. It only shows the backs of two people as they run down a nearby alley from where Shane Furman was shot.

“I really feel like they will be caught eventually,” Jon added.

Just blocks away from where Shane Furman was shot, Rickey Shanks reflected on one of his closest friends.

“He wasn’t a violent person. He was a cool, fun, laid-back kind of guy,” Shanks said.

Shanks said he last spoke to Shane Furman just a couple of weeks before he was shot.

“Big Jonny, we love you. We are here to support you,” Shanks said.

Desmond Dyson, a member of the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety violence reduction team, said that while the community combats violence, everyone needs to work together and speak up.

“As a community, we need to get past that silence," Dyson said. "If you know something speak on it, if you can help do something,” Dyson said.