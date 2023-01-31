Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

FBI: Greenfield man used AirDrop to send fake messages about an airplane bomb during flight

koat plane.PNG
ABC affiliate KOAT
An American Airlines flight lands at the Albuquerque Sunport on Oct. 2, 2022. The plane was evacuated due to a security incident.<br/>
koat plane.PNG
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 21:34:33-05

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M./GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield man was arrested by the FBI Monday morning in connection to an October investigation.

Federal officials say Keith Diemer, 35, sent false messages to fellow airline passengers using the Apple AirDrop system on Oct. 2, 2022.

"The messages warned passengers that he was going to blow up the plane and that there was a bomb on the plane. Diemer’s false threats forced the plane to use emergency protocols to land," a news release read.

ABC affiliate KOAT reported American Airlines flight 928 was evacuated as part of the investigation. The flight originated in Dallas, Texas and was scheduled to land in Albuquerque.

One man whose wife was on the plane, but chose to remain anonymous told KOAT his wife informed him the alleged suspect sent a threatening message through air drop.

Authorities say Diemer could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE