People killed in mass shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The eight people killed in a deadly mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis have been identified.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 11 p.m. Thursday on the report of shots fired at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

Eight people were killed. They have been identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office and IMPD.



Matthew R. Alexander, 32 Samaria Blackwell, 19 Amarjeet Johal, 66 Jaswinder Kaur, 64 Jaswinder Singh, 68 Amarjit Sekhon, 48 Karli Smith, 19 John Weisert, 74

Several other people were hospitalized with injuries. Their names aren't being released.

MORE | What we know about the deadly mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility | Indianapolis has seen three mass killings this year, more than any other city in America | Suspect in the deadly mass shooting at FedEx in Indianapolis identified | What it's like to respond to mass shooting scenes as a Chaplin