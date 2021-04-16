Suspect in the deadly mass shooting at FedEx in Indianapolis identified, ABC News reports

INDIANAPOLIS — Three sources have identified the suspect in the deadly mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis as Brandon Scott Hole, ABC News is reporting.

Detectives are focusing on his work history and trying to determine if he's been an employee of FedEx, the sources told ABC News.

Detectives are sourcing his social media and electronics to help determine the motive.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 11 p.m. Thursday on the report of shots fired at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said officers arrived to a "chaotic and active crime scene." McCartt said it appears the gunman began firing randomly outside the facility and then entered the building where he continued shooting.

Four people were found dead outside and another four were killed inside the FedEx facility, McCartt said. The suspect was also found dead after he died by suicide.

At least five people remain hospitalized with injuries. Their conditions and details about their injuries have not been released.

WRTV Real-Time Editor Daniel Bradley contributed to this report.