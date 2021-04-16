TIMELINE: Mass casualty shooting at Indy FedEx facility

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. At this time police have not said how many people were shot or released any details about the extent of their injuries.

Very few details have been released about the shooting, but IMPD PIO Genae Cook said during a briefing at 1:15 a.m. that the alleged shooter is believed to be deceased.

LIVE BLOG | 'Multiple victims' reported at FedEx shooting

Below is a look at the timeline for the events we know so far:

11:07 PM First call for 911 came in

11:23 PM First radio call from police on the scene saying they believed they had found the body of the person responsible for the shooting.

11:42 PM Call for "All available chaplains" to report to the area for a "mass casualty situation"

11:58 PM Indiana State Police close I-70 in both directions on I-465 at Ronald Regan Pkwy due to "police activity"

12:45 AM SWAT Team cleared building and roads began to re-open

1:15 AM IMPD give initial briefing confirming "multiple" victims and suspected shooter deceased

