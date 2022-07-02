Second annual Zander’s Memorial Tournament honors FedEx shooting victim

AVON – Some say Matthew Alexander is an angel in the outfield. In his honor, the second annual Zander’s Memorial Tournament will take place in Avon come August.

The adult softball tournament will happen over the weekend of August 6-7 at RBI Fields, and teams are still able to sign-up. The tournament is open to co-ed and men’s softball teams.

Proceeds collected from the tournament will go directly to the memorial scholarship in Alexander’s honor given to an Avon High School graduating senior on the school’s varsity baseball team.

Alexander was one of eight victims who died in the FedEx mass shooting in April of 2021. Sports, particularly baseball, was one of the 32-year-old’s passions. He sported #16 while on Avon High School’s baseball team.

For more information on the tournament, including how to sign-up, click here.