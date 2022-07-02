Watch Now
Second annual Zander’s Memorial Tournament honors FedEx shooting victim

Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 02, 2022
AVON – Some say Matthew Alexander is an angel in the outfield. In his honor, the second annual Zander’s Memorial Tournament will take place in Avon come August.

The adult softball tournament will happen over the weekend of August 6-7 at RBI Fields, and teams are still able to sign-up. The tournament is open to co-ed and men’s softball teams.

RELATED | Matthew Alexander: Dispatcher at FedEx was 'one of the best'

Proceeds collected from the tournament will go directly to the memorial scholarship in Alexander’s honor given to an Avon High School graduating senior on the school’s varsity baseball team.

PREVIOUS | "Live a good story": Baseball tournament honors Matt Alexander

Alexander was one of eight victims who died in the FedEx mass shooting in April of 2021. Sports, particularly baseball, was one of the 32-year-old’s passions. He sported #16 while on Avon High School’s baseball team.

For more information on the tournament, including how to sign-up, click here.

