Fishers Police: stolen items from 12 victims found, Brownsburg couple arrested

FISHERS — A Brownsburg couple has been arrested after police investigated vehicle, credit card and personal item thefts from twelve separate victims, police said.

Levi Weaver, 35, and Jade Cotterman, 33, are named in charging documents tying them to the thefts of three vehicles and numerous credit cards which were used to make hundreds of dollars in fraudulent purchases.

The couple was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18 at a local hotel where they had been staying together and storing stolen items, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit says police were able to identify Weaver as a hotel resident by matching his description with a photo of him illegally making purchases at Walmart.

As Weaver was taken into custody, he admitted he was in possession of several stolen credit cards, a television he had fraudulently purchased, keys for stolen vehicles and several stolen devices, according to the affidavit.

Weaver told police he had also purchased stolen credit cards from another person.

Police then found Cotterman in the motel room and she admitted she was aware Weaver had stolen vehicles and credit cards that he used to make fraudulent purchases. She told police Levi had stolen the cards to fuel a drug addiction, according to the affidavit.

Officers found suspected methamphetamine and stolen items while executing a search warrant on the hotel room, according to documents.

Weaver faces multiple charges including fraud with a prior conviction, auto theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

Cotterman faces charges of theft, theft with a prior conviction and possession of methamphetamine.

Fishers Police said residents should remember to remove all valuable items from their vehicles and to never leave their vehicles unlocked or unattended.