Fishers police warn residents about car break-ins at local parks

FISHERS — Police are sending a warning loud and clear: be extra careful while at local parks.

That's because investigators have dealt with several vehicle break-ins this month.

Angela Lurton, a photographer, said she was targeted by thieves who broke into her van and stole her money.

"The thing that's different about this one, is it was so sneaky," said Lurton.

Lurton said she was at Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve with her client taking pictures Sunday when someone broke into her van.

Lurton said she started receiving text alerts notifying her that her credit cards were being targeted.

"I immediately reached back to my purse which was hidden between the seats in the second row — exactly where I had left it — and I opened my wallet to look for the credit card and it was gone," said Lurton.

That card, along with other credit cards and cash, was nowhere to be found.

Lurton then called the police. They discovered she had damage to her driver's door and the thief was able to unlock her car and get what they needed.

"This just can't continue to happen. It just can't," said Lurton.

On Tuesday, the Fishers Police Department took to Facebook to remind residents to remove any valuables from unattended vehicles because of recent thefts.

"Investigators believe thieves are watching park-goers from the parking lot as they exit their vehicles," the post states.

Staci Cool, who was recently at Brooks School Park, said she didn't find the Facebook post alarming but said it's a good reminder never to let your guard down.

"The last time I was at this park, a matter of fact there was a gentleman just parked in his car. I'm sure he was on his lunch break or whatever, but I kind of sat in my car and just waited to see what the feeling was I had before I left my car and was like, 'Oh, he's just fine," said Cool.

"Just keep an eye on your surroundings and be aware of what's around you at all times. I think everyone should always be on the lookout for their environment for safety precautions anywhere," she added.

Fishers police are asking residents to report suspicious activity or if they see anything out of the ordinary.