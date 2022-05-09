Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis couple has been sentenced following a years-long child exploitation investigation that involved former Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle.

Russell Taylor, 50, was sentenced to 27 years in prison while his ex-wife Angela Baldwin, 40, was sentenced to 33 years.

Court documents show the investigation into Taylor, Baldwin and Fogle began in 2014 when someone that knew Taylor and Baldwin contacted Indiana State Police when Taylor offered to send her child sexual abuse material.

In 2015 both Taylor and Fogle were charged and convicted following a search warrant at their shared residence found sexual abuse material on multiple electronic devices.

Taylor’s original conviction was vacated after an appeal in 2015.

During a re-investigation, investigators found evidence of Baldwin, formerly Angela Taylor, being involved and she was then charged.

Court documents show in the re-investigation of Taylor and Baldwin that between 2011-15 Taylor, Baldwin, Fogle and others worked together to produce, possess, and distribute child sexual abuse material.

Taylor and Baldwin placed hidden cameras in their house to secretly record minor children fully nude and/or engaging in sexual activity, according to court documents.

Taylor pled guilty in June 2021 to offenses including 24 counts of producing child sexual abuse material.

Baldwin was convicted by a jury in October 2021.

“The Taylors have finally been held accountable for their years of heinous sexual exploitation of children,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said. “Child sexual abusers must be held accountable for the lifelong impact of these crimes on survivors and their families. The prosecutors, investigators, and analysts of Indiana’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will not relent in our mission to protect children from these offenders. I commend all of the dedicated professionals who fought to take these child predators out of our community and help to bring justice to their victims.”

“This case demonstrates the never-ending commitment of the FBI and our law enforcement partners to seek justice for the victims of child sexual abuse,” FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton said. “Russell Taylor and Angela Baldwin not only abused children by producing child sexual abuse material in their home, but also re-victimized children over and over again by contributing to the distribution of these images. Sentences like this one send a clear message that adults who participate in this type of despicable abuse will be held responsible for their actions.”

“The collaborative work performed by the Indiana State Police, Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and our federal law enforcement partners helped to bring to justice those who sought to perpetuate the victimization of children,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said. “And for that, I am so proud and grateful for their tireless efforts.”