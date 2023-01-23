Former Decatur County assistant fire chief takes plea will serve 6 months in jail

GREENSBURGE— A former Assistant Fire Chief in Decatur County charged with child solicitation and official misconduct took a plea deal and will serve six months in jail, according to court records.

Andrew Witkemper was sentenced to 365 days in jail after accepting the plea deal on Monday. Witkemper will only serve 178 additional days in jail, however due to 185 days being suspended and given two days of jail credit.

Witkemper was charged with child solicitation, two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of each of the following: child seduction, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and official misconduct.

The charges stem from alleged crimes between December 2016 and April 2021, according to charging documents.

Witkemper retired from the Greensburg Fire Department in October 2020.

As part of the plea agreement, Witkemper pleaded guilty to all but the child solicitation charge.