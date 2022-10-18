Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Former Portland police officer appeals sentence in child solicitation case

Gavel generic
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Associated Press image.
16-year-old sentenced for murder.
Gavel generic
Posted at 12:44 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 12:44:42-04

AVON — A former Portland police officer who was found guilty in a child sex sting case is appealing a Hendricks County judge's decision to sentence him to more than six years in prison.

An attorney for Joshua Clark filed the notice of appeal Oct. 13, exactly one month after Clark was sentenced following a jury's finding of guilty on a single count of child solicitation. Another count of child seduction was dismissed without prejudice.

Clark was convicted back in July on allegations he arranged to engage in sexual conduct with a decoy posing as a 14-year-old girl last year in Avon.

As part of his sentence, Clark was ordered to serve approximately six years and five days with the Indiana Department of Corrections and to register as a sex offender.

WRTV has reached out to Clark's attorney, Zachary J. Stock, for comment.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE