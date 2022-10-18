Former Portland police officer appeals sentence in child solicitation case

AVON — A former Portland police officer who was found guilty in a child sex sting case is appealing a Hendricks County judge's decision to sentence him to more than six years in prison.

An attorney for Joshua Clark filed the notice of appeal Oct. 13, exactly one month after Clark was sentenced following a jury's finding of guilty on a single count of child solicitation. Another count of child seduction was dismissed without prejudice.

Clark was convicted back in July on allegations he arranged to engage in sexual conduct with a decoy posing as a 14-year-old girl last year in Avon.

As part of his sentence, Clark was ordered to serve approximately six years and five days with the Indiana Department of Corrections and to register as a sex offender.

WRTV has reached out to Clark's attorney, Zachary J. Stock, for comment.