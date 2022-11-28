Former Zionsville substitute teacher guilty of engaging in 'sexual acts' with underage student

LEBANON — A substitute teacher for the Zionsville Community School Corporation has been found guilty of engaging in sexual conduct with a student two years ago.

Shawn A. Marin II, 28, was convicted on two counts of child seduction during a bench trial before Boone County Circuit Judge Lori Schien, according to a news release from the Boone County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges stemmed from an encounter Martin had with an underage female student in November 2020. Officials have said Martin engaged in "sexual acts" with the student away from school property.

Martin was still a substitute teacher with the district when he met the student, according to the prosecutor's office.

In the release, Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood thanked the victim for "being a strong young person" and the prosecution team for"giving this juvenile a voice."

Marin is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing Dec. 19 at Boone Circuit Court.