Franklin man arrested after missing Illinois girl found in home

FRANKLIN — A man is in police custody awaiting extradition to Illinois after Johnson County Sheriff's deputies located a girl who had been reported missing in his home.

Deputies found the girl while searching the suspect's Franklin home at the request of police in Illinois, according to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess. The suspect was subsequently arrested on an out-of-state warrant, Burgess said.

The girl had been reported missing Saturday from Vermilion County, Illinois.

Vermilion County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Hartshorn said the suspect drove the girl to Franklin from Georgetown, Ill. The two cities are about 120 miles apart.

Johnson County Jail records show the man was booked on Sunday. He remained there Tuesday morning, as he was still awaiting extradition, Burgess said.

The man is cooperating with authorities, according to Burgess.

Hartshorn said the man faces kidnapping charges but added, "additional charges are possible."