Gary man arrested in December fatal shooting on I-465; police seek help finding 2 others wanted

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested in connection with a December shooting on Interstate 465 that left one person dead and another wounded, while two others connected with the attack remain at large, according to police.

The 26-year-old Gary man was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of murder and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Indiana State Police.

Authorities say he was arrested in Gary by Indiana State Police detectives with the Indianapolis post, with assistance from the Lowell post. He was transported to Lake County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Marion County.

Criminal charges against the man had not been filed as of late Tuesday, online court records show. It is WRTV's policy to not name suspects until they are formally charged.

The shooting happened early Dec. 13 last year in the northbound lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road, ISP previously said.

Officers with the Speedway Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:30 a.m. that day to find two people inside a vehicle seriously injured, while another was "unresponsive and unconscious."

Medics pronounced one person in the vehicle dead, while another was transported to an area hospital.

The victim who died was identified as Miguel Emery, 28.

Police are also asking for the public's assistance in finding two other Gary men wanted on warrants connected with the December shooting. Their names are Dawan Tyrone Glenn, Jr. 26, and Briean Brown, Jr., 21.

Provided/Indiana State Police Dawan Tyrone Glenn, Jr., 22, of Gary

Glenn, Jr. is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and roughly 157 pounds. Brown, Jr. is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs roughly 135 pounds, and has a tattoo on his left forearm that reads "Risky".

Provided/Indiana State Police Briean Brown Jr., 21, of Gary Indiana

Provided/Indiana State Police. Police say Briean Brown, Jr., a man wanted in connection with a December 2021 homicide on Interstate 465, has a tattoo on his left forearm that reads "Risky."

Police say the men are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone spots them, they should call 911 immediately.

Information on their whereabouts can be provided to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS, or online.