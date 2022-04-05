Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Gary man arrested in December fatal shooting on I-465; police seek help finding 2 others wanted

Men wanted in December I-465 homicide
Provided/Indiana State Police
(Left to right) Dawan Tyrone Glenn, Jr., 22, and Briean Brown, Jr., 21, both of Gary are wanted on warrants connected with a fatal shooting on December 2021 on Interstate 465. Indiana State Police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.
Men wanted in December I-465 homicide
Dawan Tyrone Glenn, Jr.
Briean Brown Jr.
Brown tattoo
Posted at 5:13 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 17:46:42-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested in connection with a December shooting on Interstate 465 that left one person dead and another wounded, while two others connected with the attack remain at large, according to police.

The 26-year-old Gary man was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of murder and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Indiana State Police.

Authorities say he was arrested in Gary by Indiana State Police detectives with the Indianapolis post, with assistance from the Lowell post. He was transported to Lake County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Marion County.

Criminal charges against the man had not been filed as of late Tuesday, online court records show. It is WRTV's policy to not name suspects until they are formally charged.

The shooting happened early Dec. 13 last year in the northbound lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road, ISP previously said.

Officers with the Speedway Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:30 a.m. that day to find two people inside a vehicle seriously injured, while another was "unresponsive and unconscious."

Medics pronounced one person in the vehicle dead, while another was transported to an area hospital.

The victim who died was identified as Miguel Emery, 28.

Police are also asking for the public's assistance in finding two other Gary men wanted on warrants connected with the December shooting. Their names are Dawan Tyrone Glenn, Jr. 26, and Briean Brown, Jr., 21.

Dawan Tyrone Glenn, Jr.
Dawan Tyrone Glenn, Jr., 22, of Gary

Glenn, Jr. is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and roughly 157 pounds. Brown, Jr. is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs roughly 135 pounds, and has a tattoo on his left forearm that reads "Risky".

Briean Brown Jr.
Briean Brown Jr., 21, of Gary Indiana
Brown tattoo
Police say Briean Brown, Jr., a man wanted in connection with a December 2021 homicide on Interstate 465, has a tattoo on his left forearm that reads "Risky."

Police say the men are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone spots them, they should call 911 immediately.

Information on their whereabouts can be provided to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS, or online.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH