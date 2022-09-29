'Gonna shoot the place up': Man charged with intimidation after forcing Gleaner's to close due to threats

INDIANAPOLIS — The person who allegedly made credible threats against Gleaner’s Food Bank on Sept. 22 is now formally charged with three counts of intimidation.

Rodrigo Limon, 26, faces three counts of intimidation after forcing Gleaner’s Food Bank to close due to text message threats to a former romantic partner, according to court documents.

Court documents allege that Limon texted his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child that he was going to “shoot the place up”. He then texted his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and said he was going to “be up there on her lunch break”.

After the texts, Gleaner’s Food Bank made the decision to evacuate employees and half operations for the day.

Upon returning home, Limon’s ex-girlfriend called police to tell them that Limon was at her residence in Greenwood. Police arrived and took Limon into custody, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Limon had a Smith & Wesson silver/black handgun with 13 rounds of live ammunition inserted in the gun.

Limon is currently scheduled to begin a jury trial at 8:30 a.m. on January 25, 2023.