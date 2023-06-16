Grandmother pushes for accountability from DCS after death of her granddaughter

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman says she is fighting for more accountability from the Department of Child Services.

This comes after her granddaughter was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter’s girlfriend.

“Berry was a happy baby. She loved Baby Shark. She loved everybody,” Maria Dingui said.

Police say Maria’s granddaughter, Erieomairy, who went by the nickname “Berry,” died after being found critically injured in a hotel room at the La Quinta Inn, located in the 2300 block of Post Drive, in May 2022.

Provided by family

“I remember that day. It was raining, but I didn’t even feel the rain coming down because I was so angry,” Maria said.

This week, 24-year-old Iesha Bryant was arrested and charged with Murder, Aggravated Battery and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.

According to court documents, Berry’s mother told police what happened. She said the night her daughter died, she saw Bryant punch the toddler in the stomach, which made her fall back and hit her head on the edge of the tub.

“Still today, I’m fighting to tell myself that she is really gone,” Maria said.

Court documents state that when Berry’s mother was in the shower, she heard a loud noise that sounded like something hitting the wall. After that, Berry was put to bed and never woke up.

Provided by family

“Don’t stop fighting,” Maria said. “It’s been a year and I’ve been fighting by myself.”

Court documents show Maria reported the abuse to DCS a number of times. She told them if they did not step in, the baby would die.

“Keep fighting for the system to change,” Maria said.

Now she is working to make sure situations like this do not happen again.

“They deserved to be listened to. I’m fighting for Berry and all of the other kids who can’t speak up for themselves,” Maria said.