Grant County corrections officer faces misconduct charges after sex act with inmate: police

MARION — A 30-year-old Grant County correctional officer was arrested on allegations he committed a sex act with a female inmate at Grant County Jail following an investigation by Indiana State Police.

The officer, a Gas City resident, is suspected of committing the act Tuesday at the jail, resulting in possible charges of sexual misconduct and official misconduct.

He was booked into Grant County Jail but has since posted bond and been released.

State police conducted their investigation at the request of the Grant County Sheriff's Department.

The officer started working for Grant County in August 2017.

WRTV is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been formally charged.

This is a developing story.