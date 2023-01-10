Greencastle man shoots at trooper with child inside car, has hours-long standoff

GREENCASTLE — A Greencastle man faces numerous charges after leading police on a pursuit through Putnam County before shooting at troopers and starting an hours-long standoff.

According to Indiana State Police, around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, trooper Kevin Fowler attempted to stop a vehicle in his marked patrol car for an inoperable head lamp.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and Fowler pursued down US-40 in Putnam County.

According to police, when attempting to turn from US-40 onto Zinc Mill Road, the driver shot at Fowler with a handgun inside the vehicle.

Eventually, the driver stopped in the Woods Edge neighborhood in Greencastle and ran into a home. While doing so he yelled to the trooper that there is a child inside the vehicle. At this time, the child exited the vehicle and ran toward law enforcement, according to ISP.

As the child was taken to safety, the driver, a male, barricaded himself inside a home in the neighborhood.

According to police, a female was already located inside the residence. Negotiators from the Indiana State Police were able to make contact with the male suspect and were able to get the female released safely.

Just before midnight, the man was taken into custody using non-lethal tactical techniques, according to ISP.

Until formal charges are filed, WRTV Policy is to not release the name of the suspect.