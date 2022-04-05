Greenwood Police Department releases names of officers involved in shooting

GREENWOOD— The Greenwood Police Department has released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting of Monica Vaught on Tuesday, March 29.

The officers, followed by their years of service are:

Sgt. Brandon Cox (6.5 years)

Officer Elijah Allen (3 years)

Officer Ben Louzon (1.5 years)

Officer Zane Hennig (8 months)

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the case is still actively being investigated.

Officers began chasing Vaught, 49, after someone reported a possibly intoxicated driver around 11:15 p.m. on March 29 near Madison Avenue and County Line Road, according to the police department.

Vaught eventually went into the parking lot of the police department and struck several police cars, according to the police department.

Vaught, was shot by the officers after she allegedly drove toward the officers in the Greenwood Police Department parking lot, according to the department.

"The officers went through a progression with means to deescalate the situation and tried to end it peacefully, but ultimately, their lives were put into danger and they had to react," Greenwood Chief of Police James Ison said in the aftermath of the shooting.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.