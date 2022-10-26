Group revitalizing Belmont Beach in Haughville asks for help stopping vandals

INDIANAPOLIS — Those working to beautify a historic piece of Indianapolis in Haughville are searching for answers after their hard work was vandalized.

Teddrick Hardy, President of Friends of Belmont Beach, says multiple acts of vandalism, including theft and graffiti, have occurred in recent days.

For multiple years now, Friends of Belmont Beach have worked to re-beautify the area that was once a segregated beach for Indianapolis’ black residents.

According to Hardy, the group opted to go public with the issues after deliberating whether the publicity would damage their work in the area.

Season 2 of the revitalization of Belmont Beach is coming to a close with closing weekend events scheduled.

Join us Friday at 7 p.m., there will be a Campfire Movie Night, featuring bounce houses and a movie at sundown.

On Saturday, the bounce houses are back along with a 3 p.m. trunk or treat event.

As for the vandals, Hardy asks those responsible to please leave the park alone and allow kids to enjoy the area with such history.

Anyone with information or curious about the rules can find out more below.

If people want to support operations, future programming & beautification they can visit belmontbeachindy.org.