Home, vehicle hit by gunfire in Fishers neighborhood; none hurt, police say

FISHERS — A home and a vehicle were struck by bullets but no one was wounded when someone opened fire in a residential neighborhood late Monday, police say.

Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting, according to a Tuesday news release from the Fishers Police Department.

Officers began their investigation after they responded about 11:13 p.m. to the Pleasant View neighborhood for a report of shots fired. This is near the intersection of East 131st Street and Promise Road.

Once arrived to discover the damages caused by stray bullets in the 10900 block of Veon Drive.

Police then spoke with the owners of the home that had been struck and determined no one inside had been hit, according to the release.

Investigators believe whoever fired the shots fled the area in a vehicle, of which police haven't released a description.

"There is no known ongoing threat to the public," the release states.

Officials haven't provided any additional information.

Fishers police asked anyone with more information to contact Fishers Police Detective Sgt. Robbie Ruble at 317-595-3319. Police also asked anyone who lives in that area to contact the department's non-emergency line at 317-773-1282 if they have security cameras that may have captured the shooting or notices suspicious activity.